Shelter-in-place issued after pursuit near N. Cascade in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a shelter-in-place notice for neighbors in the area of Sunflower Road and N. Cascade Ave. Friday afternoon while a suspect was being sought.

Few details have been released at this time, but people are urged to avoid the area.

According to emergency dispatch traffic, the incident started with a high-speed chase on Cascade Ave. It's not clear what led to the chase at this time, but shots may have been fired during the pursuit as one vehicle had visible bullet holes in it.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.