2 arrested after 2018 hit-and-run crash in Arizona that killed Colorado Springs man

PHOENIX (KRDO) -- Nearly three years after 21-year-old Taylor White was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix, Arizona, police say two people have been arrested for murder and other charges.

White was killed in April 2018 when he was jogging near his university. He was in a crosswalk at N. 31st Ave. and W. Camelback Road when he was hit by a white SUV that moved around cars to drive through the intersection.

This week, Phoenix Police announced that 29-year-old Barringtina Mathis and 29-year-old Adrian Favela were booked into jail in connection with White's death. The pair face charges of obstructing an investigation, second-degree murder, and other charges.

Barringtina Mathis, Adrian Favela

According to police documents obtained by ABC15 in Arizona, a neighbor noticed Favela and Mathis parked a damaged vehicle in their apartment complex, and Favela had told the neighbor he "hit somebody." The witness said he saw someone else get into the vehicle, saying he was going to get rid of it; police later found the SUV burning at another location.

Mathis said the car had been stolen by Favela's brother and denied any involvement, according to police documents. Favela also denied being involved at first, but later admitted to being connected to the crash.

According to the documents obtained by ABC15, two children were in the car at the time of the fatal crash. Police also noted that Favela was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

White, who graduated from Pine Creek High School, was about three weeks away from getting married at the time of his death, and his fiancee was also a student at Grand Canyon University.