Colorado Springs eye care company offers free glasses to anyone on Medicaid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A new, free eyewear program operating inside Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is available to community members, even if they aren’t veterans.

Keegan Meyer owns Eye Love Care Inc. Up until recently, his work has focused on getting veterans the eye care they need. Now he’s expanding to offer help to people on Medicaid.

Meyer is giving free glasses to anyone on Medicaid, even over the age of 21. He says Medicaid covers eye exams and glasses for people age 20 and younger. But once someone turns 21, Medicaid requires them to pay for their glasses out-of-pocket.

“So it’s something to at least get them on their feet, get them some vision,” said Meyer. “Then they can transition into something progressive or a nicer pair of glasses if they can afford them later in time.”

The glasses come out of Meyer’s bottom line.

“But as far as the glasses go, Eye Love Care pays that out of pocket,” said Meyer. “It’s just something to give back to the community.”

He’s hoping it will fill a need for people 21 and older who can’t afford to pay for a new pair of glasses on their own.

“As long as we can perform the eye exam on them, they will come into our Optical here at Mt. Carmel and they will pick out a frame,” said Meyer. “We will go ahead and get the lenses for them and get that made. Usually it’s about a two-week turnaround time for the glasses.”

You can contact Meyer for information about the free eyeglasses at 719-596-2020.