CDOT launching month-long DUI enforcement period
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Friday the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and Local Law Enforcement agencies will conduct the Spring DUI enforcement period. So far this year there has already been 34 impaired driving fatalities including three right here in El Paso County.
“The number of fatalities related to impaired drivings is down a little bit compared to last year but we have to remember this time last year a lot less people were driving,” said Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Communications Manager with CDOT.
With more and more drivers getting out on the roads thanks to the warmer weather and people getting vaccinated, the concern for an increased amount of people drinking and driving presents itself. CDOT is doing what they can to try and prevent more fatalities from happening.
“Well this is one of our biggest impaired driving campaigns of the year," said Cole. "We are looking at close to 100 law enforcement agencies participating. Last year, almost 500 people were arrested for DUI and that’s a good thing because we want people to be arrested when they are impaired before they cause a crash and injure you or I.”
Last year, impaired drivers were involved in nearly 33% of all fatal crashes in Colorado; it's a number that Cole and CDOT say needs to decrease.
“One impaired driving fatality is one too many. Our goal in the state is zero fatalities but we need help from drivers out there to make smart decisions and that includes never driving impaired.
The enforcement campaign will run until May 10th.
Comments
3 Comments
Yes!!! they will take your license and put you in jail, but then allow you to drive again with or without a license……no insurance? NO PROBLEM! here in colorado we even give licenses to illegal immigrants!!!!
Technically in El Paso County they will not even take you to jail for a DUI. Too many paid contract inmates being housed in the jail to put away the ones that are actually committing the actual crimes in custody. “The Financial Heat is On.” Revenue generation at its finest. If it was actually about lessening the number of influenced drivers on the roadway they would go to jail. Especially since we now know that the Department of Revenue runs the State, confirmed by Senator Sonnenberg in the DMV identity theft and Criminal Conspiracy investigation “They decided to party line kill the bill,” said Sen. Sonnenberg. “There was a lot of pushback from the Department of Revenue.”
https://krdo.com/news/2021/03/16/colorado-lawmakers-consider-dmv-data-privacy-bill-following-krdo-investigation/
BAC levels are too low to qualify a person to be DUI. It should be called the “2 Beers and We Got You Law”. Do not drink and drive or risk being caught in the DUI life destroying web that will at the least rob you blind.