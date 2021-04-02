CDOT launching month-long DUI enforcement period

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Friday the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and Local Law Enforcement agencies will conduct the Spring DUI enforcement period. So far this year there has already been 34 impaired driving fatalities including three right here in El Paso County.

“The number of fatalities related to impaired drivings is down a little bit compared to last year but we have to remember this time last year a lot less people were driving,” said Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Communications Manager with CDOT.

With more and more drivers getting out on the roads thanks to the warmer weather and people getting vaccinated, the concern for an increased amount of people drinking and driving presents itself. CDOT is doing what they can to try and prevent more fatalities from happening.

“Well this is one of our biggest impaired driving campaigns of the year," said Cole. "We are looking at close to 100 law enforcement agencies participating. Last year, almost 500 people were arrested for DUI and that’s a good thing because we want people to be arrested when they are impaired before they cause a crash and injure you or I.”

Last year, impaired drivers were involved in nearly 33% of all fatal crashes in Colorado; it's a number that Cole and CDOT say needs to decrease.

“One impaired driving fatality is one too many. Our goal in the state is zero fatalities but we need help from drivers out there to make smart decisions and that includes never driving impaired.

The enforcement campaign will run until May 10th.