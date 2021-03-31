Whataburger coming to Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's the burger news that Texans in Colorado Springs have been waiting for for years: Whataburger is finally planning an expansion into the Front Range.

The Gazette was the first to report the development based on a proposal submitted to the city of Colorado Springs' planning and development office.

The location would go into the InterQuest Marketplace, which is just off of Interstate 25 on the north side of town. That means the popular Texas-based fast-food chain will be close to the popular California-based fast-food chain that just opened in late 2020, In-N-Out Burger.

According to the proposal, the first Colorado Springs Whataburger could open as soon as this fall.

Whataburger, which offers quite a few options more than just burgers, first opened in 1950 in south Texas and has since expanded to hundreds of locations in 10 states.

We're working on getting more information on the opening. Check back for updates.