Police investigating 2 robberies in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two convenience stores near Colorado College in central Colorado Springs were robbed early Monday, and police are working to identify the suspects.

According to a police report, the first robbery happened at about 3:30 a.m. near 300 W. Uintah Street, which is near Interstate 25. Police say two men went in, threatened the clerk with a gun, and then took off with "an undisclosed amount of money."

Then about an hour later, at 4:38 a.m., CSPD officers were called to another robbery near 800 N. Nevada Avenue, according to a police report. One man went into the store and showed a handgun before demanding "money and cigarettes."

Police didn't say if anyone was injured in either robbery.

If you have information about one or both of the robberies, you're encouraged to call 719-444-7000.