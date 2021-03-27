Woman robs bank and gets away with undisclosed amount of cash.

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police said a woman robbed a bank near Powers and Constitution, Saturday morning.

According to police, a woman walked into the FirstBank at 5815 Constitution Avenue around 10:30 am Saturday morning, handed the teller a note, then left the scene with an unknown amount of cash, and reportedly headed eastbound.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. They said this is the 12th bank robbery in Colorado Springs so far this year.