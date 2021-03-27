Brand new Scheels store opens in Colorado Springs today

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Scheels, a new sporting goods store in the Interquest area, has its grand opening today on Saturday, March 27th.

Similar to Cabelas or Ikea, Scheels is more than just an average store.

Customers will be able to enjoy an indoor Ferris wheel, which spins 65-feet above the center of the store, interactive fish feeding, and treats from Fuzziwig's Candy Factory.

According to Scheels, there will also be 75 specialty stores within the store, ranging from designer sunglasses to hard-to-find sports gear.

In a Facebook post, Scheels wrote, "It has been a rewarding journey, seeing the Colorado Springs SCHEELS store and a phenomenal team of people come together. We started with an ambitious group of just over 60 veteran transfers and added over 350 new teammates from the Colorado Springs area over the past year."

Cory Tweden, Store Leader, Colorado Springs SCHEELS, says "We will be following all local and state guidelines to provide a safe shopping experience for our guests. We will be monitoring and limiting our store’s capacity upon opening to ensure safe social distancing."

The Ferris Wheel will begin operating Monday, March 29th. Due to the nationwide high demand of ammunition, Scheels will be limiting the quantity each individual may purchase to three boxes.

The store is expected to create 350 new jobs in the Colorado Springs area.