Family of manager killed in Boulder grocery store attack makes statement

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rikki Olds was one of ten people who were killed in an attack at a Boulder King Soopers earlier this week -- Wednesday morning, her family is speaking publicly to share their thoughts.



Olds, 25, was working as a manager at the southside King Soopers in Boulder when a gunman opened fire Monday afternoon. The suspect was taken into custody, but police announced that a total of 10 people had been slain.

Since the shooting, a memorial has sprung up outside of the grocery store, and many communities surrounding Boulder have joined in mourning the losses.