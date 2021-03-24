Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 10:24 am
Published 10:19 am

Family of manager killed in Boulder grocery store attack makes statement

Photo of Rikki Olds, 25
Photo of Rikki Olds, 25

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rikki Olds was one of ten people who were killed in an attack at a Boulder King Soopers earlier this week -- Wednesday morning, her family is speaking publicly to share their thoughts.

Watch below starting around 10:30 a.m.:

Olds, 25, was working as a manager at the southside King Soopers in Boulder when a gunman opened fire Monday afternoon. The suspect was taken into custody, but police announced that a total of 10 people had been slain.

Since the shooting, a memorial has sprung up outside of the grocery store, and many communities surrounding Boulder have joined in mourning the losses.

News / State & Regional News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content