Family of manager killed in Boulder grocery store attack makes statement
BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rikki Olds was one of ten people who were killed in an attack at a Boulder King Soopers earlier this week -- Wednesday morning, her family is speaking publicly to share their thoughts.
Olds, 25, was working as a manager at the southside King Soopers in Boulder when a gunman opened fire Monday afternoon. The suspect was taken into custody, but police announced that a total of 10 people had been slain.
Since the shooting, a memorial has sprung up outside of the grocery store, and many communities surrounding Boulder have joined in mourning the losses.
City Council will hold a special meeting on March 24 to honor the victims of Monday's shooting and acknowledge the need for community healing https://t.co/Nzx4IwA1es pic.twitter.com/Q7Uzz33a5c— City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) March 24, 2021
