Suspect, victims identified after Boulder grocery store shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department is giving an update Tuesday morning on the shooting that broke out at a King Soopers Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed Monday that at least 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a southside King Soopers in Boulder. One of the victims was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said all of the victims' families had been notified after the Boulder Coroner's Office identified them.

Herold then read a list of all of the names of the victims who were killed. They ranged in age from early 20s to 60s. We're working on getting an accurate list of names.

The suspect was taken into custody. Herold identified the suspect as a 21-year-old man from Arvada named Ahmad Alissa. He's facing at least 10 counts of first-degree murder. A correct spelling of his name is forthcoming.

Gov. Jared Polis said, "My heart aches today," adding that many will be looking over the list of names to see if they know one of the victims.

"Today let us remember the victims," Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said, adding that the suspect will live in infamy. "But today, let us remember the victims."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.