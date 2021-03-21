Man attacked with a bat in Colorado Springs carjacking

Top Stories

Colorado Springs Colo. (KRDO) - A man was attacked with a baseball bat during a carjacking Saturday night on the city's west side.

CSPD said that officers received a call just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday from a man who said he was attacked by two people who assaulted him with a bat, then stole his white Honda Accord.

Officer said they later found the stolen car a short time later, in the 1700 block of West Vermijo Ave.

Police were able to locate one of the suspects and took him into custody. The other suspect is still at large.