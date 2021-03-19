UCCS announces fall semester plans: “We are beginning to see light on the horizon”

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As vaccines continue to roll out across the nation, UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy announced Friday plans for the fall semester to include a majority of in-person courses and on-campus experiences.

“While UCCS faculty and staff have moved mountains to provide quality remote and hybrid learning, in-person learning works best for many students and for certain research subjects – and we know many students, faculty, and staff would prefer to be together on campus,” said Chancellor Venkat Reddy. “I am delighted that we will have the option to be together on campus once again.”

Information provided by local and state public health experts allowed campus leadership to move forward with a comprehensive on-campus plan for the fall 2021 semester, including a majority of courses being held in-person. The campus will continue to provide online and hybrid options to meet the needs of the community and students who benefit from the flexible learning formats.

“Planning is also underway to safely welcome students back for campus activities such as student clubs, sports, and arts events,” said Reddy.

While Reddy acknowledged the excitement surrounding the return to in-person learning, he also recognized some may feel anxious after experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Please know that our number one priority is and will always be the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Our COVID-19 task forces will continue to ensure that UCCS follows all public health guidance and protects the health of our campus community. We will keep you updated with all progress.”