Gov. Polis announces ‘bold’ new stimulus for Colorado
DENVER (KRDO) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is unveiling a new stimulus program aimed at helping Coloradans Wednesday.
The governor will be joined by a bipartisan group of state legislators in making the announcement. Watch below starting around 12:30 p.m.:
Will this be as bold as the new taxes and environmental laws that the chamber of commerce is heavily speaking against as it will place a huge burden on the Colorado Residents????
Get your “Meat Out!”
Hey, this will offset the higher cost of living, gas, increased utility rates, taxes….. wait., they did not say money was on the way.
Bold. Transation: Spending OUR money again.