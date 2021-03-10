Skip to Content
Published 12:09 pm

Gov. Polis announces ‘bold’ new stimulus for Colorado

Wally Gobetz

DENVER (KRDO) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is unveiling a new stimulus program aimed at helping Coloradans Wednesday.

The governor will be joined by a bipartisan group of state legislators in making the announcement. Watch below starting around 12:30 p.m.:

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com.

Comments

4 Comments

  1. Will this be as bold as the new taxes and environmental laws that the chamber of commerce is heavily speaking against as it will place a huge burden on the Colorado Residents????

  2. Hey, this will offset the higher cost of living, gas, increased utility rates, taxes….. wait., they did not say money was on the way.

