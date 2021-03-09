Pueblo commissioners have beef with governor, establish Cattlemen’s Day

Top Stories

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Commissioners in Pueblo County are pushing back against Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for his call to "boycott" meat products on March 20.

The Board of Pueblo County Commissioners on Tuesday took issue with Polis' "Meat Out Day" and declared that March 20, 2021 would be "Pueblo County Cattlemen's Day" instead.

Polis announced the "Meat Out Day" in late February as a way to promote meat-free diets. Since then, numerous counties have publicly decried the move. The Colorado Cattlemen's Association declared that they would observe "Meat In Day" on March 20, and Weld County commissioners encouraged residents to consume meat products on that day.

The Pueblo County commissioners point out that before it was known as Steel City, the Pueblo region had its foundation in cattle.

"Pueblo County cattlemen and their ranching families are part of a $3.4 billion state industry, with a $40B economic impact, accounting for 10% of the state's total export sales," the commissioners said in a proclamation on Tuesday.

Pueblo County is also home to the Colorado State Fair, which prominently features livestock management competitions.

In the end, neither the governor's proclamation nor any county's proclamation are mandates -- you can decide to eat whatever you want on March 20.