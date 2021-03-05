Virtual event set to honor the Coloradans lost in the pandemic on one year anniversary of first case

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) - A virtual event to honor the Coloradans lost to the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled for Friday evening, the one year anniversary of the first reported case in Colorado.

In a news release, Gov. Jared Polis' office said the event is "an effort to honor those who we have lost over the last 12 months." Nearly 6,000 Coloradans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Polis is inviting all Coloradans, counties, cities, businesses and organizations to light up their homes or buildings with magenta lights, representing universal love, compassion and kindness.

A World War II-era aircraft will perform a flyover from west to east over the state capitol at 4:30 p.m. Then, police and fire departments that feel it's safe are invited to turn their lights on for one minute at 6 p.m.

A virtual remembrance ceremony will then start at 6:30 p.m. Friday before Gov. Polis gives an address on the pandemic.