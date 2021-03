Top Stories

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a wanted suspect is barricaded inside a home in Security Thursday morning, and deputies are working to get them into custody.

The standoff is happening on Stingray Lane and started before 9 a.m.

Grand Mountain School has been placed on secured perimeter.

Few details have been released, but we're working getting information. Check back for updates.