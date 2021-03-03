Guest leaves $5,000 tip for five employees at Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family visiting Colorado Springs' Great Wolf Lodge for the first time was in a very generous mood this weekend after leaving a $5,000 tip on a $55 tab.
Yeah, that's an over-9,000% tip, and it was split between five employees at the resort's Barnwood restaurant.
According to a representative for the company, the family stopped in the restaurant for breakfast Sunday morning and requested that the tip be divided among the five employees: three servers, one host and one busser.
It follows a recent trend of tremendous tippers in Colorado; in late January, a tipper left more than $1,000 and a note that said "Covid Sucks!" at Notchtop Bakery & Cafe in Estes Park.
Way to go Ashley and others you earned that!