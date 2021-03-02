Police looking for girl from Parker who never arrived at school

Top Stories

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old girl who reportedly was riding her bike to school never arrived at the campus Tuesday morning.

DCSO and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are asking the public to keep an eye out for Katherine Gould. She's described as 5'4" and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to CBI, Katherine was riding her bike to school in Parker but never arrived. She was last seen wearing "dark colored clothes, possibly gray or green hoodie, gray shoes," with a black backpack. She was riding a g ray Trek bike with a black seat.

If you have any information or see Katherine, call 911.