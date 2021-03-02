Colorado hits goal of vaccinating 70% of residents 70 and up

Top Stories

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the state has hit it's goal to vaccinate 70% of residents 70 and older by the end of February.

Tuesday's announcement comes as the state health department says Colorado expects to receive 45,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week.

Delivery of the vaccine would come on top of 209,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two shots.

Beginning Friday, anyone in the state 60 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. The expanded eligibility will include some frontline, essential workers and younger people with two or more qualifying medical conditions.