Urban flower farm to join popular pumpkins at Venetucci Farm in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gather Mountain Blooms, an urban flower farm that started last spring, will begin a five-year lease to operate at the historic Venetucci Farm.

The lease agreement with the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, the entity that oversees the farm, was announced Monday morning.

Plans are for GMB to follow Venetucci's model of using sustainable farming to grow a variety of flowers, herbs and grasses.

GMB also plans to host flower workshops, farm tours and a weekly flower stand on the property along Highway 85-87 near the Security-Widefield area.

Part of GMB's operation will include offering the new Farm & Events Barn for community events such as weddings, family reunions and corporate gatherings.

The agreement is an example of how environmental impacts -- specifically, groundwater contamination that was discovered in the area several years ago -- have forced the Venetucci Farm "to reimagine its role in the community," according to a release issued Monday.

Pumpkins will continue to be grown and given away to children during the farm's annual fall festival in October.

A 2019 community survey asked community residents for ideas on how to best use the Venetucci Farm during the next decade. The survey also analyzed case studies in that regard.

The survey results recommended a creating a wedding venue, adding a distillery and continuing the pumpkin festival. Only the distillery idea was discarded, with GMB to be in charge of the flower farm and the events barn.

GMB was started a year ago by Nikki McComsey, as part of her recovery from migraines caused by a concussion. Her two sisters will be part of the operation at the Venetucci Farm.

The farm plans to host a community tour on May 11 and 15. For more information, visit: https://www.gathermountainblooms.com/.