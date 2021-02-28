Seventh annual Girls and Science event goes virtual for Coloradans

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will host the seventh annual Girls & Science in a new, all virtual format, welcoming all ages. Activities are oriented to children ages 8 to 18. The former one-day event will take over the month of March with free, live programming and on-demand activities from March 4-20 via dmns.org/girlsandscience and #girlsandscience.

Girls and their supporters will enjoy connecting with women scientists working in STEAM fields (science, technology, engineering, art and math) through a variety of ways: Live interviews via Facebook and Zoom with mentors, Virtual Clubhouses and Stories with Scientists — TED-talk style presentations from mentors followed by live chat via IGTV. Through hands-on activities and conversations, career mentors will share their personal experiences and encourage girls and their families to try careers on, test them out and play.

"Hosting events virtually makes Girls & Science a new kind of meaningful,” Taliah Farnsworth, Denver Museum of Nature & Science programs specialist and Girls & Science host said. “The most beloved aspects of previous events will still be present this year: guests can learn from women about their careers in STEAM, ask questions about what matters to them and engage in hands-on activities. This all-virtual Girls & Science means that travel is no longer a barrier and more future scientists can find inspiration.”

This year, the Museum’s Clubhouse will feature Earth Sciences Collections Managers Kristen MacKenzie and Nicole Neu-Yagle illustrating how the Museum keeps records for collections management. Participants will learn how numbers are assigned to specimens, the information kept with specimens, and why that information is kept. Then, they can try it out on their own collections at home: rocks, shells, stickers, stamps – you name it!

“Girls & Science is such a worthwhile event and I am honored to be part of encouraging the next generation of scientists to fulfill their dreams,” CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney said. “This year, students everywhere can learn about meteorology and other STEAM careers on a virtual platform. I’m excited to show girls how fun a career in a scientific field can be.”

According to a 2020 study by UC San Diego Center for Research + Evaluation and Athena, only one in four STEM jobs are held by women. The Museum will host this event to inspire students to pursue their interests in STEAM, and increase participation—working toward parity—among women and other underrepresented groups in these careers.

Because girls and all students are inspired to pursue STEAM topics when adults and peers believe in them and encourage them, Girls & Science is an event designed for families, friends, teachers, mentors, and extended social groups to experience together.