Pedestrian killed at intersection in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in downtown Colorado Springs, late Saturday night.

According to police, The woman was crossing the street at S. Nevada Ave and E. Colorado Ave, just before 11:00 pm Saturday, when she was hit by a red Toyota sedan.

Investigators said, the victim was in the crosswalk, but was attempting to cross the street against a red light when she was hit.

CSPD said first responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, then transported her to a nearby hospital for continued treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said they do not suspect the driver of the Toyota was impaired when the crash happened.

CSPD said this is the fourth traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs so far this year.