Woodland Park dedicates Cog Railway in Midland Station

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will formally dedicate the historic Pikes Peak Cog Railway Car at Midland Station at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 27. The car was donated by the Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cog Railway and funding for the moving and installation of the cog car was donated by local resident Duane Carter.

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cog Railway has significant history in the Pikes Peak and Woodland Park region, reinforcing the region’s reputation as a tourism destination and providing an economic development base for Teller County.

“I was pleased to be able to provide the support for moving the cog car to its new home at Midland Station in Woodland Park,” says local real estate agent and donor Duane Carter, “The cog is an important part of our history and I believe it’s an asset to have in our community.”

The board of the Woodland Park DDA voted to place the cog car at Midland Station.

“The cog car is such a fantastic visual focal point for the core of our downtown,” says Merry Jo, Chair of the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority, “We thought it was a great way to connect the history of our region to today’s thriving business and residential community.”