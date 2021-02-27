Explosion at distillery in Estes Park injures two people

Top Stories

ESTES PARK, Colo (KRDO) - Two employees were injured in an explosion at the Elkins Distillery in Estes Park, Saturday morning.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFD) said that around 9:00am Saturday morning, they responded to a call of a fire and possible explosion at the Elkins Distillery.

Authorities say that it appeared the roof and at least one wall were seriously damaged in the explosion.

The two injured people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, there has been no information on their condition and it is unclear if the injured parties were employees at the distillery.

We will update this story, as more information becomes available.