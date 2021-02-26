Girl Scouts of Colorado extend cookie program into March

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Girl Scout troops across Colorado Springs started cookie sales in early February, but the pandemic posed some new challenges and made way for some major changes. The biggest change of them all? The Girl Scouts of Colorado are extending the cookie program through March 21st.

A spokesperson said selling cookies in the middle of a pandemic has been difficult and sales are down because of it. Extending the cookie program give the girls some more time to meet and even exceed their goals.

“As expected we are down in sales this year mainly because we have fewer girls who are participating in the program," said Rychelle Arnold with the Girl Scouts of Colorado. "To give you some numbers last year we had just about 14,000 girls participating in our program and this year we only have about 8,500 girls participating and our sales correlate to that.”

When you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, you are supporting the girls in developing five lifelong skills: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. You're also helping girls power their girl scout leadership experience and supporting female entrepreneurs.

“It's very important for them to meet their goals, very important for them to earn those proceeds to able to go out there and do what they were set to do and have been planning for months,” Arnold said. “We of course budgeted for a down year this year, so it’s not that large of an impact, but we want to able to provide that opportunity for all girl scouts to exceed their goals."

To find a box of cookies before the March 21 deadline, you can head over to girlscouts.org/cookies or download the girl scout cookie finder app on your phone to find a booth near you.