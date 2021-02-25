Colorado health officials prepare for possible new vaccine next week

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is preparing for the possibility of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Colorado as soon as early next week.

“I would expect that on Saturday, we’ll hear about the emergency use authorization," said CDPHE's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France. “We may very well be getting [the] vaccine early next week if it plays out like it did with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from the Pfizer and Modern inoculations in several ways. No second shot is required. The extreme cold storage stipulations also don't apply to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. It can be stored in normal refrigerator temperatures for up to three months.

But what the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers with convenience, it's countered with efficacy concerns for some. The company said a global Phase 3 clinical trial showed its vaccine is 66% effective overall and 85% effective against severe COVID-19 symptoms.

