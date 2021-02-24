Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:15 am

Pueblo council member recovering after heart attack during meeting

Ray-Aguilera

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo City Council member Ray Aguilera is recovering after a heart attack during a city council meeting back on January 25th. He was hospitalized at Parkview Medical Center following the heart attack.

Aguilera has been a familiar face for the Bessemer neighborhood of Pueblo for his entire life. The 78-year old first served as a city council member in 2003. He is currently in the middle of his fourth and final term as a council member.

In the middle of a work session in late January, council members tell KRDO Aguilera left the dais in city hall to go to the bathroom. When he returned, council member Mark Aliff says Aguilera was pale and struggling to get back to the dais.

That's when Aguilera passed out and was unresponsive for several seconds. The Pueblo City Clerk called 911 and the paramedics arrived soon after.

Local News / News
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content