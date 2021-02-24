Pueblo council member recovering after heart attack during meeting

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo City Council member Ray Aguilera is recovering after a heart attack during a city council meeting back on January 25th. He was hospitalized at Parkview Medical Center following the heart attack.

Aguilera has been a familiar face for the Bessemer neighborhood of Pueblo for his entire life. The 78-year old first served as a city council member in 2003. He is currently in the middle of his fourth and final term as a council member.

In the middle of a work session in late January, council members tell KRDO Aguilera left the dais in city hall to go to the bathroom. When he returned, council member Mark Aliff says Aguilera was pale and struggling to get back to the dais.

That's when Aguilera passed out and was unresponsive for several seconds. The Pueblo City Clerk called 911 and the paramedics arrived soon after.