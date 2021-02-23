Elitch Gardens plans to open Spring 2021

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) - Elitch Gardens in Denver announced their plans to reopen the famed amusement park in spring 2021.

According to their website, Elitch Gardens says they are preparing for a May 1 opening. In preparation for Opening Day, the park has developed what they said are significantly increased sanitation protocols and standards, as well as communications and procedures for managing appropriate social distancing so that when guests and staff return, they can do so safely.

Officials with the park said they know Covid-19 is unpredictable, and want to give their season pass holders peace of mind. So they have devised their "Six Flag Elitch Gardens Season Pass Pledge", which states “in the unlikely event the Park does not open at all for the 2021 season, your 2021 season pass will extend for the 2022 season.”

For those who purchased a 2020 Season Pass, they said your pass has been automatically transferred to the new 2021 VIP Season Pass. This special VIP pass will also extend to the 2022 season should the Park not open at all as planned in the 2021 season, due to Covid-19.

For those interested in getting more information about the upcoming season, or would like to check out the park schedule and hours of operation, you can click this link.

Six Flags Elitch Gardens said for a limited time, you can also go online to purchase 2021 Season Passes at a reduced price.