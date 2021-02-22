State deploys Phase 2 of the Continued Assistance Act

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is now rolling out Phase 2 of the Continued Assistance Act and since deploying on Saturday, it has paid more than $83 million to more than 85,000 people.

The act provides 11 additional weeks of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Benefits. It also reestablishes the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which gives unemployment recipients an additional $300 weekly benefit.

Anyone filing a new PUA claim is required to go through ID.me verification. It's a federal requirement that greatly cuts down on fraudulent activity. Claimants have 21 days to complete the verification process. Payment won't be released until it is done.

If you have reopened a claim or filed a new claim that has an integrity hold or locked account, you'll need to complete the integrity hold online form.

In a statement the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said the department has been working nonstop to make sure eligible Coloradans will get paid as soon as possible. He added that Phase 2 actually launched two days early and weeks worth of back pay for some people was certified earlier too.

The Unemployment Office Call Center is extending its hours both Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. To 6 p.m.