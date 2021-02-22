Colorado Springs police arrest man accused of ‘numerous’ sexual assaults

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Colorado Springs say a man reportedly linked to "numerous" sexual assaults in 2020 has been caught and now faces felony charges.

According to Colorado Springs Police, 33-year-old Randy "Cam" Reams met some of his victims by selling his clothing brand and sending messages to them on Snapchat.

Police say Reams was arrested twice in February on charges of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

CSPD says there are multiple victims, and detectives are working on helping other victims. CSPD says if you have information or if you were a victim of Reams, you're encouraged to call 719-444-7000.

We're working on getting more information on what led to Reams' arrest. Check back for updates.