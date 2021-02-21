Non-profit COSILoveYou and churches donate takeaway meals to UCHealth staff

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While the hope of a vaccine is encouraging to the community, local frontline workers continue to work tirelessly on behalf of vulnerable and infected citizens of our community. According to local health organizations, one of the most challenging parts of responding to a prolonged crisis like COVID-19 is going home at the end of extended shifts and still having family responsibilities to attend to.

To alleviate some of the strain on local frontline health workers, COSILoveYou has relaunched a collaborative effort to provide takeaway meals for UCHealth staff. Local churches that work with COSILoveYou have responded quickly to this idea, donating and volunteering to mobilize the initiative.

Last week, COSILoveYou launched a takeaway meal program at UCHealth. This program will last 9 weeks and each week, Mission Catering will create 200 fresh meals that can feed families of four. Staff will pick up a ready-to-eat meal from a central location, delivered to their cars by volunteers.

This takeaway meal program for UCHealth staff is funded by 7 local churches who work with COSILoveYou to meet needs in Colorado Springs. Over the course of 9 weeks, COSILoveYou will provide 1,800 takeaway meals, feeding up to 7,200 people, with $27,000 injected into the local economy through contracting with Mission Catering.