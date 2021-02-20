Woman killed in early morning shooting.

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman early Saturday morning inside a residence on the city's southeast side.

CSPD said they responded to a shooting call Saturday morning around 1:00, at a home in the 2000 Block of Sqwuawbush Ridge Grove, near south Circle Drive .

According to investigators, when officers arrived on-scene, they found one woman dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are interviewing several individuals about the shooting and said all parties have been accounted for, adding there is no threat to the community.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing and police have not identified those individuals being interviewed about the shooting. The identity of the woman killed, will not be released until the coroner's office determines the cause of death.