Vaccine appointments canceled in Colorado Springs due to winter weather shipping delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — King Soopers’ corporate office confirms some people’s appointments for COVID-19 vaccines were canceled in Colorado Springs because of this week’s winter weather.

More than six million doses have been delayed nationwide as a result of widespread snow, ice, and extreme cold. King Soopers said its most recent shipment from the federal government is included in the postponed doses.

“The weather has caused a lot of trouble nationwide,” said Stephen Goodwin, a data scientist for El Paso County Public Health. “So a lot of vaccine shipments have been delayed.”

Mary Moran’s parents were scheduled to get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at a local King Soopers the first week in March. On Friday, they got a cancellation notice.

“They don’t know how to use the computer,” said Moran, referring to her parents. “And when they got it they were just kind of devastated. They didn’t know what to do.”

King Soopers told KRDO that its pharmacies will be prioritizing second doses over first doses to make sure any canceled appointments can be rescheduled.

But with the CDC’s recommended vaccination window closing, Moran reached out to other providers to see if her parents could get their second dose elsewhere.

“They’re telling us that we have to go back to the original provider for our second dose,” Moran said.

El Paso County Public Health said it's likely the delayed shipments will still be administered in a timely manner.

“People are going to try to get their second dose and the providers are going to try to offer that second dose, so most people are going to get it within that interval that the CDC has allowed,” said Goodwin.

KRDO asked Goodwin how effective just one dose would be in the event that doesn’t happen.

“I would say that certainly, one dose is better than no doses, and probably one dose is in the vicinity of the flu vaccine efficacy,” said Goodwin.

