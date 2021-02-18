VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System offering 500 Veterans COVID-19 vaccinations

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Veterans Affairs (VA) Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is scheduling initial COVID-19 vaccine appointments for more than 500 Veterans on Feb. 20-21 at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic in Colorado Springs.

VA is following CDC vaccination priority group guidelines and is currently expanding into priority group 1c, primarily focusing on Veterans 65 years of age and older. ECHCS is also offering vaccines to primary and secondary caregivers enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). If a Veteran is eligible for the vaccine, a qualified caregiver enrolled in PCAFC is eligible as well, regardless of age.

Vaccinations will also be given to Veterans who are front-line health care workers and essential workers with a work ID, including first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, childcare workers and education faculty (teachers and support staff).

To maximize administration and avoid vaccine waste, ECHCS requires scheduled appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans who identify with the above priority groups may request an appointment by calling 888-336-8262. If you are a Veteran who does not meet that priority group’s guidelines, please let VA know you are interested in receiving the vaccine by registering at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.