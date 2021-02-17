Pueblo Bulls teaming up for Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club and Pueblo Care and Share Food Bank are teaming up for the Spread the Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive.

Care and Share Food Bank is always in need of peanut butter and jelly because it's a great source of protein for kids, seniors, and families.

You can drop off peanut butter and jelly donations for neighbors in need at the Bulls home hockey games, Wednesday, February 17th at 8:30 pm at the Pueblo Ice Arena.