Colorado Springs firefighters still processing aftermath of 200+ water line breaks during last weekend’s cold snap

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many of the more than 200 water line breaks during the subzero temperatures last weekend could have been prevented, a fire department officials said Wednesday.

Capt. Mike Smaldino said that most of the breaks happened to sprinkler heads and interior water lines in schools, apartment buildings, restaurants and other businesses.

"Those lines tend to be along walls near the outside of buildings where it's going to be colder," he said. "That's why people should make sure their sprinkler systems have antifreeze if it's required. Make sure walls are properly insulated. Make sure those areas get proper heating and air circulation.

With so many calls for service coming in, the fire department switched to a modified dispatch -- meaning it sent a single crew to respond to a call, instead of the four crews normally sent.

"Most of the calls actually came in on Monday, when the weather warmed slightly after the cold weekend," Smaldino said.

He said that when arriving at the scene of a water line break, crews had to find the shutoff valve, turn it off and help property owners mitigate some of the spread and damage from the water.

The fire marshal's office, Smaldio said, now has to perform follow-up inspections on those damaged buildings.

"And those owners need to be more aware of a fire risk because their fire suppression systems are down," he said.