Colorado Springs Utilities says rolling outages not likely

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While millions of people across the US are without power due to increased electricity demand Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities says there likely won't be any outages here in town.

After a winter storm blanketed states in snow and dropped temperatures below zero degrees, several electricity providers in the midwest United States have had to take drastic measures to meet electricity needs as people try to keep warm.

According to Steve Berry with Colorado Springs Utilities, our municipal energy provider is meeting the area's electricity needs. Barring an unforeseen emergency, rolling blackouts aren't expected.

That's a much different scenario than what millions of Texans are dealing with Monday. Several other states are also dealing with rolling blackouts as the Southwest Power Pool has declared an emergency alert.

CSU generates at least 1,000 megawatts of electricity, counting fossil fuels and renewable sources. We asked for information on Colorado Springs' electricity usage for the past weekend; Berry said that information will be available on Tuesday due to Monday's holiday.