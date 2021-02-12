Mass vaccination events still on, COVID-19 testing sites close for extreme cold

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Centura confirms its mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event at The Broadmoor World Arena will happen as planned this weekend, despite a frigid forecast.

“The mass vaccination clinic at Broadmoor World Arena will proceed as planned Feb. 13 and 14. People who will be vaccinated are advised to remain safe and warm in their vehicles. Staff and caregivers throughout the venue will be appropriately dressed for the weather and will be provided with ample opportunities to take breaks with access to indoor areas to warm up and rest. ” Centura spokesperson Andy Sinclair said.

Centura said it will be utilizing the World Arena’s building to store the vaccine before administering it to about 5,000 seniors and teachers Saturday and Sunday. Heated shipping containers will also be available for staff to use to keep warm.

Similarly, there are no changes to UCHealth’s indoor vaccine clinics scheduled for Saturday at UCHealth’s Memorial Administrative Center and Memorial Hospital North. However, Sunday’s second dose drive-thru clinic in Denver originally scheduled at Coors Field has been moved to the Bruce Schroffel Conference Center at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

“UCHealth staff are reaching out to all 1,000 patients scheduled to notify them of the change for the Sunday clinic,” said UCHealth spokesperson Cary Vogrin. “Those with My Health Connection accounts will receive a message, and those without an account will get a phone call.”

Due to the extremely cold weather expected, 19 state-managed and partnered community testing sites will be closed or have delayed openings between Friday, Feb. 12th, and Monday, Feb. 15th. Other state-managed and partnered sites are still planning to operate as scheduled. The state’s website has a list of free community testing sites across the state. Some private providers may still be open.

These sites will be closed Friday, Feb. 12:

Aurora Del Mar - 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011

Boulder Stazio Ball Fields - 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301

Denver Human Services - 3815 N Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205

Federal Heights Water World - West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260

Greeley UNC - 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639

Green Valley Ranch - 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249

Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds - 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501

Our Lady of the Pines Church - 9444 Eagle Cliff Rd., Conifer, CO. 80433

Paco Sanchez Park - 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219

Ruby Hill - 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223

Westminster Fat Cats - 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020

These sites will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13:

Abraham Lincoln High School - 2285 S Federal Blvd., Denver, CO. 80219

Aurora Del Mar - 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011

Bennett Community Center - 1100 W Colfax Ave., Bennett, CO. 80102

Boulder Stazio Ball Fields - 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301

Canon City - 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212

Castle Rock - 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104

Colorado School of Mines - 1922 Jones Road, Golden, CO. 80401

Colorado Springs Citadel Mall - 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909

Denver Human Services - 3815 N Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205

Falcon - 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831

Federal Heights Water World - West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260

Fountain - 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817

Greeley UNC - 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639

Green Valley Ranch - 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249

Lone Tree - 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124

Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds - 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501

Montessori School of Evergreen - 6989 County Hwy 73, Evergreen, CO. 80439

Mountain Range High School - 12500 Huron Street., Westminster, CO. 80234

Paco Sanchez Park - 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219

Pueblo State Fairgrounds - 2701 W Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004

Rampart Range Campus - 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920

Ruby Hill - 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223

Silverthorne - 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498

Westminster Fat Cats - 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020

The following sites will have modified hours on Saturday, Feb. 14 9 a.m.- noon:

Jefferson County Fairgrounds - 15200 W 6th Ave. Frontage Road, Golden, CO. 80401

Stutler Bowl Stadium - 9300 East Union Ave., Greenwood Village, CO. 80111

These sites will be closed Sunday, Feb. 14:

Aurora Del Mar - 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011

Boulder Stazio Ball Fields - 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301

Canon City - 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212

Castle Rock - 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104

Colorado Springs Citadel Mall - 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909

Denver Human Services - 3815 N. Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205

Falcon - 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831

Federal Heights Water World - West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260

Fountain - 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817

Greeley UNC - 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639

Green Valley Ranch - 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249

Lone Tree - 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124

Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds - 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501

Paco Sanchez Park - 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219

Pueblo State Fairgrounds - 2701 W. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004

Rampart Range Campus - 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920

Ruby Hill - 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223

Silverthorne - 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498

Westminster Fat Cats - 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020

These sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 15:

Denver Human Services - 3815 N. Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205 (Due to Holiday)

Greeley UNC - 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639

Green Valley Ranch - 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249 (Due to Holiday)

Paco Sanchez Park - 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219 (Due to Holiday)

Ruby Hill - 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223 (Due to Holiday)

The following sites are postponing their opening times on Monday, Feb. 15 until 10 a.m.: