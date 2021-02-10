Colleges amend Spring Break plans amid COVID

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With COVID-19 concerns in mind, Colorado Springs colleges and universities are adjuting their Spring Break plans in 2021.

UCCS cites the risk associated with travel during a pandemic, deciding to split the five days of spring break into two shorter breaks. As UCCS transitions from remote learning, the first break will be February 17 – 19. The second break will take place March 22 – 23.

Colorado College clarifies they will not hold a Spring Break, in order to reduce the risk of massive outbreaks and quarantines.

The college says "in order to reduce the risk of a major virus outbreak that would be more likely if students travel broadly for several days and then return to campus, we will not have Spring Break, as usual, this year."



CC adds, "it will be shortened to a regular block break with block-break risk-mitigation protocols in place as described in our COVID-19 Risk Index. After obtaining input from faculty, staff, students, and our national medical advisors, it was determined that the risk of a major virus outbreak and large quarantines outweigh the benefits of a lengthy Spring Break. Many other colleges are taking this action for the same reason."