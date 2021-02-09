Gov. Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado, Feb. 9
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 Tuesday, in addition to expected updates on vaccine distribution.
Watch below:
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 Tuesday, in addition to expected updates on vaccine distribution.
Watch below:
Comments
1 Comment
What? ANOTHER month of mask wearing?
Gee, wonderful.
What a smackable face.