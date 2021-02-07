Visitors view Rainbow Falls waterfall by appointment only

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County normally closes down visitation to Rainbow Falls in the winter, but they found a way to limit large gatherings into the popular Rainbow Falls through a reservation system on Saturday.

El Paso County Parks' special viewing for the Rainbow Falls Historic Site filled up quickly for the one day event on February 6th.

Each appointment allotted for one vehicle for a duration of 30 minutes: large trucks, campers, vans, and other large vehicles were not permitted. Participants donated $1 per person, which goes to programs and park improvements at the Rainbow Falls Historic Site.

Todd Marts with El Paso County Parks says, "Rainbow Falls is typically closed all winter, so we decided to open it up for a day. This is our first try at reservations. So far, so good. We’ll be doing this down the road and we will be opening to the general public in April."

To find out information to more special events in the area, click here to the El Paso County Park's Website.