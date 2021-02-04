Woodland Park woman attacked by deer inside her home

Top Stories

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - A Woodland Park woman, 77, suffered scratches, cuts and bruises Tuesday after a deer followed her into her home and attacked her.

A news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the woman was carrying groceries in from her car when a mature doe followed her in through a propped door.

The woman turned around and was face-to-face with the deer. The animal started eating food from the kitchen as the woman tried to get it back outside.

The woman told officials she threw objects at the deer's hooves to scare it out, but it wouldn't leave. Then, when she turned around the deer reared up its hooves and started thrashing the woman's back, leaving her with multiple scratches, cuts and bruises.

The news release said the woman was able to stay on her feet and finally got the deer out the door. However, the deer got back in while the woman was removing the prop. She was able to get the deer back outside using a mop.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer went to the woman's home, but the deer was already gone. The officer went back Wednesday morning after the woman told them the deer would be back because her neighbors feed it, which violates state law.

“This is another dangerous example of what happens when people feed wildlife,” said Cody Wigner, CPW assistant area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region. “They become habituated to people, lose their fear and become aggressive and dangerous."

The officer who responded to the attack found the deer Wednesday and it was humanely euthanized, according to the release.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.