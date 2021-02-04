Man accused of shooting at neighbor sets house on fire before arrest

Top Stories

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County deputies say a man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a neighbor and then setting his house on fire when learning there was a warrant for his arrest.

It started at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday when a man reported that he had been shot at by another man who came out of a neighboring house on Valley View Drive, north of Florissant.

Deputies say they figured out the suspect was David Strang, who had a warrant for menacing after a domestic violence incident on Dec. 19. Investigators got an additional arrest warrant for attempted murder after the shooting reported on Valley View Drive.

When deputies went to the home, they told Strang there was a warrant for his arrest, and he was ordered to come out peacefully. At a certain point, they noticed smoke and flames coming out of the second floor of the house.

Fire crews arrived, but they couldn't start working on the fire until Strang left the house and surrendered because deputies believed he was still armed. When Strang exited the house, the rest of the second story was engulfed.

Strang was taken into custody for the aforementioned charges. We're waiting on a mugshot.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.