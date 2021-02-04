District 70 employees gearing up for vaccinations

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo District 70 educators are gearing up for their first chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment along with the Pueblo Emergency Operations Center will hold a vaccine clinic for the group on Feb. 13 and 14.

The clinic comes after the state announced in January that teachers would be included in the next phase of vaccinations set to start Feb. 8.



District officials sent a signup form to all employees in early January in anticipation of the next step in the process. Officials used that information to put together contact lists for the health department. The department will use that list to contact educators with vaccine appointment information.



Out of D70's 1300 employees, about 800 have chosen to get the vaccine as of Thursday.



“Our staff, our parents, and our students have been in pandemic teaching and learning mode for nearly a year now," D70 officials said in a statement. "We’ve done the best we can in this unique and unexpected situation, but we all are ready to move back to a more normal educational environment.”

Along with D70 employees, Pueblo County is looking to vaccinate D60 employees and educators from private schools. The goal is to get 70 percent of all county educators vaccinated.