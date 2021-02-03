Website launched for El Paso County businesses to sign up for 5 Star program

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce announced this week that El Paso County businesses can now begin applying for a 5 Star variance program to allow increased capacities; Wednesday, the website to apply for the program was launched.

The 5 Star certification program is a variance plan that allows businesses to expand indoor capacity and service if they follow specific guidelines beyond the current requirements.

Additional requirements include bureaucratic moves like filing compliance plans and plans for outbreak detection and response; but it also includes things like sufficient quality ventilation, and extra effort to create special hours or accommodations for at-risk populations, according to state guidance.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC provided sample mitigation plans for business owners to use as a base to learn what's needed for approval. That information, along with the application itself, can be found at this link.

If approved, businesses can operate at a capacity that is one level below the county's official level on the Colorado COVID-19 dial. Currently, El Paso County is in level orange, meaning approved businesses can serve as if they're in level yellow restrictions.

El Paso County submitted its application for the 5 Star certification program to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment more than a month ago, and it was given approval on Monday, according to the Board of County Commissioners.