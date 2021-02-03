Opening statements begin in Donthe Lucas’ trial for murder

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Years after Donthe Lucas' arrest following the disappearance of his pregnant girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, jurors are hearing the case against him in court Wednesday.

Lucas is accused of killing Schelling and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Schelling, 21, went missing in 2013 after driving from Denver to Pueblo to see Lucas. Schelling's body hasn't been found.

Opening statements were set to begin just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, and KRDO's Dan Beedie is in the courtroom gathering information as the trial takes place.