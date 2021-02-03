Classmates share condolences for Pueblo native, FBI agent and mother of 2 killed in shootout

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo native was one of the two FBI agents killed during a shootout in Florida Tuesday.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain, Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, died along with FBI agent Daniel Alfin. Three other FBI agents were injured.

Schwartzenberger has been with the FBI since 2005 and focused on crimes against children. She was most recently assigned to the Miami Field Office Innocent Images National Initiative.

The FBI agent attended Pueblo South High School, excelled as a diver, and graduated from the high school in 1996.

Classmates from Pueblo South High School have shared their condolences. Peer Scott Roseman writes, "Great classmate and friend for so many years. Deeply saddened to hear this."

Another friend, Bobbie Sheppard, writes, "Laura was a wonderful teammate and friend in high school. Laura was a very talented diver and a valued member of our swim team. Laura was also very smart! Thoughts and prayers to her family."

CNN reports this was one of the deadliest shootouts in FBI history. The last time an agent was fatally shot on duty was in 2008.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children, according to The Pueblo Chieftain.