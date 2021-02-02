Woman arrested, child taken to hospital after suspected road rage incident

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One woman is in custody, and a child was taken to the hospital after police say the woman repeatedly smashed into an SUV with her car in a possible road rage incident.

Colorado Springs Police officers were called to a neighborhood near S. Nevada Ave. Monday afternoon when the victim reported that a person in another car tried to run her off the road and was continuing to hit her vehicle.

Officers got to the area near Brookside Street and S. Corona Ave. and saw a sedan "striking the back of an SUV." When the officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off and hit a few fences on Lynn Street before stopping.

Police say the driver, 27-year-old Tierney Quintana-George, was taken into custody for "charges related to this incident" and for several unrelated felony warrants.

Officers also found a small child who was unrestrained in the sedan; officers took the child to a hospital for an evaluation.

It's not yet clear what led to the incident, but police say it's still under investigation.