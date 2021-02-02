Jurors selected for Donthe Lucas’ murder trial in Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The jurors have been selected in the trial against Donthe Lucas, the Pueblo man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling.

Schelling, 21, went missing in 2013 after driving from Denver to Pueblo to see Lucas. Prosecutors have since charged Lucas with murder, though Schelling's body hasn't been found.

The trial has been continuously pushed back over the past few years. In late January, after a pre-trial readiness conference, the trial was almost delayed once again when Lucas's attorney's said they received new information from the Pueblo Police Department regarding the case. The new evidence alleged a potential second suspect.

Ultimately, the trial is expected to move forward this week. Jurors were ordered to return to court at 8 a.m. Wednesday.