today at 5:07 pm
Published 6:00 pm

Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Public Health join Vaccine Town Hall

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will join state health department officials Tuesday evening for a town hall event to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The town hall is being hosted by 9News in partnership with KRDO. Watch below:

Tune in to KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 10 p.m. for a recap of the town hall event.

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com.

