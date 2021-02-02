Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Public Health join Vaccine Town Hall
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will join state health department officials Tuesday evening for a town hall event to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The town hall is being hosted by 9News in partnership with KRDO. Watch below:
Tune in to KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 10 p.m. for a recap of the town hall event.
Jar-idiot, please do not follow the other democrat governors and start throwing away needed doses.